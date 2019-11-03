Two men were killed in separate shootings in Seattle’s South Park and Kenwood neighborhoods late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Seattle police.

The Kenwood homicide was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, in the 14000 block of 32nd Avenue Northeast. Police were dispatched to the area after callers reported hearing shots and seeing what looked like a person lying in the road.

When police arrived, they found a man on the street with gunshot wounds. They began CPR but he was ultimately declared dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also were called just after 1 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of South Donovan Street in the South Park area with a report of gunshots. They found shell casings in the street and damage to a nearby home.

Inside that home, they found a man in his 50s who had been hit by at least one round. Officers attempted CPR but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

