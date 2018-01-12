The 30-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of felony assault.
Seattle police forced their way into a Capitol Hill apartment late Thursday just as a man was stabbing another man.
Just before midnight, someone called the 911 center but all dispatchers were able to hear was crying in the background and someone saying “stop,” according to police. Additional calls from others reported screams coming from an apartment in the 200 block of 10th Avenue East, police said.
Officers forced their way into the lock-out building, entered the apartment and saw a man on top of the victim stabbing him, police said. The officers seized a 12-inch knife from the assailant and took him into custody.
Officers applied tourniquets and bandages to the 29-year-old victim’s multiple stab wounds before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The suspect, 30, was booked into King County Jail for investigation of felony assault, police said.
