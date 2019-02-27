The man was identified through DNA evidence recovered at the scene of one of the fires.

Police have identified a 38-year-old man as the suspect in a string of large arson fires set in Ballard, Fremont and Queen Anne late last year, according to a statement from Seattle Police Department.

Detectives believe the man set five fires at businesses in October and November, including a North Queen Anne lumberyard and office complex, Elks Club in Fremont, and Seattle Gymnastics and a restaurant in Ballard. Police estimate the fires caused more than $4.5 million in damage.

The man was identified through DNA evidence recovered at the scene of one of the fires, according to police. The suspect was located at Whatcom County Jail, where he was in custody for an unrelated case, according to police. Investigators are working with the King County prosecutors to bring charges, according to the statement.