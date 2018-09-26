A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on Sept. 19 but was expected to survive. He told officers he may have been targeted because he was involved in selling marijuana.

Seattle police say officers arrested a 15-year-old boy Tuesday night in connection with a nonfatal shooting last week that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 19, a woman called 911 and reported her brother had been shot in the 11000 block of 8 Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood, according to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. Officers provided first aid to the 17-year-old victim, who told them he may have been targeted for selling marijuana, the post says.

He told officers he was shot outside an apartment building and said the shooter was possibly driving a black SUV, according to police. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was expected to survive.

Detectives in the gang and homicide units investigated the shooting. The suspect was arrested Tuesday night by gang detectives and booked into the Youth Services Center on investigation of assault, says the online blotter post.