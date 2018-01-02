The suspect, whose identity has not been released, had reportedly been drinking all day before he threw a flask at his former girlfriend, according to police. At some point that day, he threatened to shoot himself and "blow up the neighborhood."
Seattle police officers responded to a domestic-violence call on New Year’s Eve. They left with a 45-year-old male suspect and a collection of his guns, according to the Seattle Police Department Blotter.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, had reportedly been drinking all day before he threw a flask at his former girlfriend, according to the blotter. The victim told police that they had just broken off their seven-year relationship and asked officers to take the suspect’s guns away. At some point that day, he threatened to shoot himself and “blow up the neighborhood.”
Officers coaxed the suspect out of the basement of the home and took him into custody on suspicion of domestic-violence assault and threats.
“All of the firearms will be placed into safekeeping while the investigation continues,” the SPD blotter said.