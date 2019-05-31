Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best has opted not to fire an officer who lied about his reasons for wheeling an office chair in front of a man’s workplace and sitting there for about 40 minutes while seeking an apology for disrespecting him.

Officer Frank Poblocki was given a 30-day suspension by Best for making materially false statements, despite Police Department policy that presumes officers will be fired for dishonesty in their official duties — a cornerstone of rules adopted in 2008 to address community concerns about accountability.

In addition, the city’s contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild states: “In the case of an officer receiving a sustained complaint involving dishonesty in the course of the officer’s official duties or relating to the administration of justice, a presumption of termination shall apply.”

Best provided no explanation for not adhering to policy in her April 4 Disciplinary Action Report, obtained Thursday by The Seattle Times under a public-disclosure request.

Reached by phone Thursday, Best defended her decision, saying it was the “right thing to do” based on disciplinary options ranging from a 30-day suspension to termination presented to her by Andrew Myerberg, the department’s civilian director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), and others, including top commanders. She said she couldn’t comment further because Poblocki has appealed the suspension.

“We’ll have to wait for the appeal to play out and see where it lands,” Best said.

Myerberg, reached by text message, did not immediately respond to Best’s comments.

Rich O’Neill, spokesman for the police guild, did not respond to phone and email inquiries.

The disclosure of Best’s disciplinary action comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge James Robart found the Police Department partially out of compliance with federally mandated reforms to address excessive force, citing weaknesses in the disciplinary system that allowed an outside arbitrator to order the reinstatement of an officer fired for punching a handcuffed officers.

The 30-day suspension is the most severe discipline the chief may impose short of termination.

Poblocki’s body-camera video of the Feb. 10, 2018, incident showed he told another officer he “got a little disrespected” by a citizen who had, along with his girlfriend, hurled insults at him during an earlier confrontation that day over towing a car.

Body-camera footage of Sgt. Frank Poblocki sitting in a chair for about 40 minutes outside an AutoZone waiting for a man who worked there to apologize to him. Poblocki was later demoted for retaliating against the citizen. Video edited for length.

In her written findings, Best found that Poblocki misrepresented his actions to OPA investigators by falsely claiming he was engaged in community policing in a high-crime area, and that his purpose for going to the AutoZone car-parts store in the Central District was to do “preventative maintenance,” interact with “people in the plaza” and be “approachable.”

Poblocki denied he specifically went to look for the man.

“These statements were dishonest,” Best wrote.

As previously reported by The Times, Best demoted Poblocki last year from sergeant to officer as a result of the incident, along with a 15-day suspension without pay, with five days held in abeyance.

The OPA then opened another internal investigation into whether Poblocki had lied to OPA investigators when he was questioned about the incident.

Poblocki has a history of being disciplined and has been suspended twice before for improper citizen contacts, according to police documents.

Additional records released Thursday reveal that Poblocki likened himself to a hotheaded Los Angeles police officer played by Sean Penn in the 1988 movie “Colors,” when he alerted two patrol officers under his command of his plans to go the man’s workplace.

One of the officers told internal investigators that he interpreted Mobile Display Messages sent by Poblocki to be saying he was doing so for the express reason of finding with the man and obtaining an apology.

“2 questions for you guys … Have you seen the movie Colors/if not, that’s your homework,” Poblocki wrote, adding that he needed to make an appearance at the man’s workplace because “this guy was talking a lot of smack and I will not be dissuaded.”

“Pac Man!!!!,” the officers responded, referring to the Penn character’s nickname.

Myerberg noted in his summary report of the incident that the movie “concerns a young police officer dealing with gang activity in Los Angeles. The officer, who is nicknamed ‘Pac Man,’ aggressively and violently interacts with gang members and is, accordingly, notorious throughout the neighborhood.”