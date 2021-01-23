People who destroy property during street protests will be arrested and prosecuted under a tighter new policy coordinated with Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, interim police Chief Adrian Diaz announced Saturday.

The enforcement begins Saturday afternoon, when a demonstration is expected to begin at Occidental Park.

Diaz said he has wanted to crack down on property destruction for months, and it’s becoming clear in his view, especially after the new Biden administration began this week, that violent protesters and vandals aren’t promoting a cause.

“They’re focused on breaking windows, and these are things we need to work on,” he said.

Diaz spoke from the West Precinct plaza on Virginia Street, where a 6-foot high wall of concrete block shields the glass-footed entrance.

His statements follow a protest on Inauguration Day where some participants broke some shop windows and shouted expletives directed at President Joe Biden.

Diaz said police have arrested about 600 people for an array of acts during street actions since last spring, and often misdemeanors haven’t been prosecuted. He said authorities will take an especially hard line on people who have been arrested “four or five times” for vandalism.