People who destroy property during street protests will be arrested and prosecuted under a tighter new policy coordinated with Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, interim police Chief Adrian Diaz announced Saturday.

The enforcement begins Saturday afternoon, when a demonstration is expected to begin at Occidental Park.

Diaz said he has wanted to crack down on property destruction for months, and it’s becoming clear in his view, especially after the new Biden administration began this week, that violent protesters and vandals aren’t promoting a cause.

“They’re focused on breaking windows, and these are things we need to work on,” he said.

In some cases, suspects in lower level crimes weren’t booked into jail last year because of worries about spreading coronavirus.

Diaz spoke Saturday from the West Precinct plaza on Virginia Street, where a 6-foot high wall of concrete block shields the glass-footed entrance.

His statements follow a protest on Inauguration Day where some participants broke some shop windows and shouted expletives directed at President Joe Biden.

Diaz said police have arrested about 600 people for an array of acts during street actions since last spring, and often misdemeanors haven’t been prosecuted. He said authorities will take an especially hard line on people who have been arrested “four or five times” for vandalism.

The policy change, hastily announced Saturday, was in discussion over the last few days with the city attorney, Diaz said.

“We will be prosecuting these crimes from now on.”

“When we don’t have any form of accountability for people — and many of them are coming from outside the city — they will continue to do that activity, and we can’t have that,” Diaz said.

Three arrests were made Wednesday night, he said, including one alleged assault.

Extra officers will be deployed Saturday to downtown streets, said Diaz, without giving numbers. The police department police is coordinating with Washington State Patrol to deter people from entering freeways, and federal officers who would defend federal buildings.

Diaz said that along with COVID-19, property damage is one factor in downtown’s loss of ore than 100 businesses last year.