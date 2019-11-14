A Seattle Police Department captain was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of sexual exploitation and has been placed on administrative leave, court records and the police department confirmed.

Randal Woolery was booked shortly after midnight and released less than 30 minutes later, according to King County Jail records.

“Seattle police arrested a 53-year-old SPD employee last night in an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle,” said a statement provided by department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb.

“The employee was booked into King County Jail with a request for misdemeanor charges, and the information was forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability,” the statement said. “The employee, a 31-year veteran assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, has been placed on administrative leave.”

No complaint was immediately filed by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, according to Seattle Municipal Court records, and he has not been charged.

The case is with the office’s review and filing unit, said Dan Nolte, spokesman for City Attorney Pete Holmes.

