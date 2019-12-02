A second person has died after a high-speed crash on Aurora Avenue North on Friday afternoon, when a Nissan Sentra plowed into a group of four pedestrians and the driver attempted to flee the scene.

According to the probable cause statement outlining the case against the 23-year-old driver, Seattle police believe the driver was high on meth. Police say she also claimed the crash was intentional and she had her eyes closed, the statement says.

A spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that a second pedestrian was killed but provided no additional details. A woman in her 20s died at the scene and medics had performed CPR on a man in his 20s. At the time, a Seattle police officer wrote in the probable cause statement, “it is unknown if he will survive.” Two other male pedestrians were also taken to the hospital.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the names of the two people who were killed.

On Saturday, the driver refused to leave her cell in the King County Jail for her first court appearance, when a judge found probable cause to hold her on investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run, according to prosecutors. (Criminal suspects who have not been charged with a crime have the right to waive their presence during first appearance.) A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

According to the probable cause statement:

The first 911 call reporting the collision on Aurora Avenue North at North 40th Street was made at 1:03 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told police a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving at high speed in the right-most bus lane headed north on Aurora when it hit the curb and went airborne; the crumpled wreckage came to rest in the left-most, northbound lane. The female pedestrian who was killed was found on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection. A low brick wall on the same corner was impacted, and signs and poles on the east side of Aurora also appeared to be newly knocked down.

The Sentra’s driver crawled out of the vehicle, picked up some belongings and ran away. Based on witness descriptions, the driver was changing clothes and “carrying a bush” when she was arrested a few blocks away after a foot pursuit and struggle. Officers noted her bizarre, nonsensical statements, droopy eyes, and refusal to identify herself or perform field-sobriety tests, the statement says. Police were able to identify her and obtained a search warrant to draw her blood.

The driver’s last known address is in Brier, Snohomish County.