Seattle police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe was involved in a fatal August shooting on Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle.

Detectives released surveillance footage Thursday of a man they believe fired across the street early the morning of Aug. 22 at another man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died, according to a statement from Seattle police. The video clips released by the police department show a man walking. It does not show the shooting.

A police spokesman declined to provide more information about how the suspect was identified.

The video from Seattle police is below.