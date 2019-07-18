Seattle police arrested two young men Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 59-year-old man in North Seattle last month.

The men, who are 18 and 19, were arrested Thursday morning and booked into King County Jail, said police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 1 a.m. June 19 and found the 59-year-old victim sitting on a bench on Aurora Avenue North at 84th Street. He had a gunshot wound and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Angelo G. Pope. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the office, which ruled the death a homicide.