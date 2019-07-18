Seattle police arrested two young men they say robbed a man in North Seattle last month, then circled back so one of them could shoot a 59-year-old man who spoke up against the robbery.

That man, Angelo G. Pope, died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot on June 19, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. A family member said Pope died the way he lived, “always being the protector.”

On Thursday, police arrested two men, ages 18 and 19, at their Seattle-area homes in connection to the shooting, said Capt. Paul McDonagh with the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Times is not naming the men because they have not yet been charged.

Police believe the suspects robbed a man around midnight on June 19 in the 8400 block of Aurora Avenue North, which is about a half-mile north of Green Lake. Pope was at a nearby bus stop at the time, said police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud.

Pope made a negative comment about the robbers as they were leaving, McDonagh said. Police think that the men heard the comment and circled back in a car, and that the 19-year-old got out and shot at Pope multiple times.

When police arrived at about 12:30 a.m., they found Pope sitting on a bench with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injury.

Pope’s sister, who asked not to be named out of concern for her safety, said she could see him speaking up against the robbery.

“That’s him, always being the protector and having something to say about somebody doing someone else wrong,” she said when reached by phone Thursday night.

After the shooting, detectives identified the two men as suspects from witness accounts and video, McDonagh said.

The 19-year-old was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of homicide and robbery, as well as on a bench warrant issued in September after he failed to appear in court on a felony harassment charge, according to jail and court records. The 18-year-old was booked on investigation of robbery.

For Pope’s sister, the arrests bring some relief. The family just held Pope’s memorial service, remembering him as an intelligent, caring, fun-loving man who was a talented trumpet player, she said.

Pope had one son and a granddaughter. About two months before the shooting, Pope posted on Facebook, typing in all caps, about how excited he was to celebrate her birthday even though they were miles apart.

“He just had a really really big heart, a huge heart,” Pope’s sister said.