Seattle police arrested three people Friday night after reports of broken windows and graffiti at businesses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Detectives are also investigating a small fire that broke out inside one of the businesses, according to a Seattle Police Department news release.

No injuries were reported.

The property damage and arrests came after about 100 protesters marched north along Broadway from Cal Anderson Park, the epicenter of recent racial injustice protests, police said.

Protesters carrying shields and wearing gas masks began walking the street around 10:20 p.m. Some drivers moved their vehicles between the protesters and police vehicles, the statement said, in an apparent attempt to impede officers.

Multiple business were damaged along the Broadway retail corridor, in the 400 and 500 blocks, during the march, police said.

Three people were booked and released on felony charges of rendering criminal assistance.

Officers also responded around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of people throwing something inside a business and starting a fire in the 1600 block of East Olive Way. A witness said he heard breaking glass and saw two people outside the building.

The Seattle Fire Department extinguished the small fire. Officers found a can inside the business they believe ignited the blaze.

A Starbucks on that block had broken windows boarded up Saturday.

Seattle Times reporter Heidi Groover contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.