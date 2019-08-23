Seattle police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the Aug. 11 South Park shooting that injured a 31-year-old man, the department reports.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody early Friday before being booked at the King County Youth Services Center for investigation of assault, police said.

The victim was shot in the arms and buttocks, authorities said at the time. Police said witnesses had told officers the victim was arguing with another man before the shooting. Police said the suspected gunman ran from the scene.