Seattle police arrested a 51-year-old man Monday night who is suspected of careening into several vehicles and a Belltown storefront while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Starting around 9:30 p.m., several people called 911 to report a series of collisions involving the driver of a white Toyota sedan, the first occurring at Fourth Avenue and Cedar Street, according to a post on the department’s online blotter.

Other cars were then hit at Broad Street and Denny Way and at Second Avenue and Battery Street before the sedan crashed through a storefront at Second and Denny, the post says. It was there that the man was arrested.

The 51-year-old, who police said appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, alcohol and marijuana, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where his blood was drawn for toxicology testing. He was then booked into the King County Jail on investigation of hit-and-run, DUI and negligent driving, according to police.

Seattle Fire Department crews evaluated or provided medical treatment to three men, ages 22, 51, and 61, but only the 51-year-old was transported to Harborview in stable condition, according to a department spokesman.