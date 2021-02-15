A 79-year-old man was seriously injured Monday after getting sideswiped by an RV driven in reverse by a man fleeing Seattle police.

The incident started just after 2:30 p.m. when an officer near Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Andover Street tried to pull over the RV driver after he failed to properly stop at a red light, according to the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) Blotter.

The driver at first appeared to stop, but then abruptly drove westbound in reverse down a steep slope, SPD said. The RV narrowly missed the police patrol car but hit an SUV, and then continued driving in reverse, down Southwest Andover Street.

After crossing the intersection with Delridge Way Southwest, the RV sideswiped a tanker truck and then struck the 79-year-old pedestrian, who was hospitalized in serious condition, according to SPD.

The RV crashed into a building, and its driver fled on foot but was quickly captured by officers. After the 47-year-old man’s arrest, police discovered he had a felony warrant for vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and assault, according to SPD.

Officers found suspected narcotics on the man, who was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit and run, illegal possession of narcotics and for his warrants, SPD said.