A man in his 30s was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Seattle police arrested a possible suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting at Ravenna Park that seriously injured a man.

A park employee called 911 at 10:15 a.m. and reported hearing gunfire, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and applied a tourniquet.

Seattle Fire Department medics took a man in his 30s to Harborview Medical Center, said spokeswoman Kristin Tinsdale. He was initially in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury, but his condition has since been upgraded to serious, she said.

Medics responded to the north edge of the park, near Northeast 61st Street and 21st Avenue Northeast, according to the Fire Department’s online 911 call log.

Witnesses at the scene told officers there was some kind of argument between two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to the police blotter. A short time later, officers arrested a man described as a “possible suspect” and are interviewing him to determine what led up to the shooting.

Ravenna Park, at 5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E., is just north of the University District. A wooded ravine connects two picnic areas, and the park has a ball field, a children’s play area, trails and tennis courts, according to the website for the city parks department.