Police said they arrested 28 climate-change protesters in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon for allegedly refusing to leave a bank office.

Officials responded to a call around noon that a group of demonstrators wouldn’t leave a bank in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, a Seattle police statement said. While “a number” of protesters stayed inside the building, another group moved between the office and the sidewalks on Third and Fourth avenues, the statement said.

Seattle police spokesman Mark Jamieson said the group planted themselves in and around Chase Bank in Century Square. He said the demonstration was a continuation of events Wednesday that temporarily blocked traffic on Second Avenue. According to local nonprofit 350 Seattle: Climate Justice, activists brought signs and set up tepees in the middle of the street, outside another Chase Bank at Second Avenue and Union Street.

“They were protesting fossil fuels and the fact that Chase doesn’t divest,” Jamieson said. “The people who got arrested stated their desire to be arrested.”

No one was injured, and all 28 people — 13 men and 15 women — were booked in King County Jail on trespassing charges.

No further information was immediately available.