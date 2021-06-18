Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday evening after he allegedly attacked an acquaintance and drove away with her infant near Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area near 33rd Avenue South and South Byron Street around 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. They found the woman with facial injuries nearby, and she told officers she had been in a car with the man when he allegedly assaulted her.

The woman escaped but the man drove away with her 11-month-old child who was in the car, police said.

Officers issued an Amber Alert and began searching for the man. They found him at his home later Thursday night with the child, who was unharmed.

The man was booked into King County Jail on investigation of kidnapping and assault.

No further information was immediately available.