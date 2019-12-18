Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning who they believe went on an overnight arson spree in Seattle, setting 10 dumpsters and a car ablaze in five hours.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on investigation of reckless burning after the 11th fire, which was set shortly before 2 a.m. in a dumpster at Broadway and East Olive Way on Capitol Hill, according to Seattle police.

Transit security guards had “spotted him feeding combustibles into a burning trashcan,” according to a Seattle police blotter post.

Detectives have not conclusively linked the man to all the fires but are seeking witnesses and video surveillance that could help their investigation, according to the post.

The first dumpster fire was reported just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Boylston Avenue. Soon after, firefighters were called to other dumpster fires in Pioneer Square, the Chinatown International District, First Hill and Capitol Hill, as well as a car fire near Yesler Terrace.

Seattle police are asking people to call the Arson and Bomb Unit at 206-684-8980 if they have relevant information or surveillance footage from the times and locations listed below: