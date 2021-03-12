Seattle police arrested a 36-year-old man early Friday morning who they suspect has been slashing tires and brake lines on dozens of vehicles in and around Seattle — and are now searching for additional victims who might not have previously reported damage.

The man was booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines later Friday on investigation of a Department of Corrections felony warrant violation, police said Friday. Detectives believe the man might have committed unreported damage in the Rainier Beach area over the last three months, police said.

The Friday arrest comes a few weeks after the Des Moines Police Department said they were searching for a man who they believed had slashed brake lines on at least 18 parked cars, The Associated Press reported.

Seattle police are asking anyone who has seen recent damage to their vehicles — and didn’t previously report it — to email SPDGIU@seattle.gov.

No further information was immediately available.