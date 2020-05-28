Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday night after a rash of verbal attacks against people of Asian descent, according to Q13 News.

Earlier this month, a man allegedly started screaming racial slurs at an Asian couple who were walking with groceries and charged at them, prompting a witness to intervene and help the couple run away, the station reported.

It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s arrest is also connected to three other reported bias incidents against Asian people over the weekend.

Two of those incidents occurred at Golden Gardens Park.

At around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police say, a man chased an Asian woman, yelling at her as she tried to leave the park. The woman made it to her car and was driving out of the parking lot but got stopped by traffic, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

The man ran up to her car, knocked on the window and demanded her identification, the post says. Police say he photographed the woman’s vehicle and said, “Chinese disease … they bring it here!” The woman drove to a safe place and called 911, telling officers she believed she was targeted because of her ethnicity.

Then, a couple reported they were walking to their car in the Golden Gardens parking lot around 6:45 p.m. Saturday when a man aggressively approached them, yelling, spitting, getting into the man’s face and asking them where they were from, police said.

Advertising

The couple, who also believe they were targeted because of their race, left the area and reported the incident to police a few hours later, according to the blotter item.

The first incident occurred day earlier when the same man came to the restaurant, yelled and created a disturbance outside, the blotter says.

The suspect description in all of the incidents is very similar, police said: The blotter post described him as a white man, in his 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a muscular build and dark hair.

The FBI warned in March of a possible surge in hate crimes directed against Asian communities, which have been scapegoated for the spread of the coronavirus, which President Donald Trump, at times, has called “the Chinese virus,” according to multiple news reports.

Asian Americans across the country, including in the Seattle area, have reported an increase in verbal abuse and physical attacks since the coronavirus epidemic began.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.