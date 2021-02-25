Seattle police officers arrested nine people and seized an assortment of illegal drugs and guns in several downtown neighborhoods during a crackdown on Wednesday, police said.

Among those arrested were a 43-year-old man who police said was seen selling drugs in the 600 block of Third Avenue. On him, he had $2,200 in small bills, 33.8 grams of hash, 15.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 0.8 grams of crack cocaine, 5.5 tabs of MDMA and 4 benzodiazepine pills, Seattle police said.

Another man was arrested near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street after police said he made multiple drug sales. Upon the 52-year-old man’s arrest, police discovered he was on federal probation for a narcotics conviction and found a stolen pistol in his pocket as well as cash, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

At Third Avenue and Pike Street, police arrested a 27-year-old man for suspected drug activity and found he had a stolen gun, police said.

Several people were also arrested when a separate search warrant was served at an address in the 800 block of Yesler Way, where officers recovered firearms, drugs and a sword, police said.

In total, Seattle police said officers recovered 12 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, approximately 3 grams of heroin, Xanax, Oxycontin and 0.8 grams of fentanyl.