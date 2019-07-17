Seattle police arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing a 25-year-old woman in Capitol Hill early Sunday, according to a statement from the department.

The 50-year-old man was arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon and is being interviewed by detectives, according to the statement.

Rayshauna Webber died of a stab wound to the chest, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers received a report of the stabbing at Cal Anderson Park around 2:45 a.m. and found Webber near East Pine Street and Nagel Place with a stab wound. Webber died at Harborview Medical Center later that day.