Seattle police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a store clerk in Beacon Hill Wednesday afternoon — and tried to escape police by running onto Interstate 5.

The suspect was attempting to shoplift items from a store in the 2300 block of Rainier Avenue South around 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from Seattle police. Employees confronted the man, who then fought and stabbed one of them in the leg before fleeing on foot, the statement said.

The employee was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Officers, with the help of a K-9 team, searched the area for the suspect and spotted him near Dr. Jose Rizal Park. The man fled toward I-5, at one point running onto an offramp, and was taken into custody underneath the interstate on Dearborn Street, according to police.

Witnesses identified the suspect and he was later booked into King County Jail, police said.