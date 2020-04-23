Seattle police arrested two suspects Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Ballard last month.

A 33-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man have been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, investigation of arson and investigation of auto theft, according to the Seattle Police Department. The man was already in jail in connection with an unrelated robbery, police said.

The victim — who was identified as 52-year-old Lori Tate by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office — was in a Fred Meyer parking lot in the 900 block of Northwest 45th Street around noon on March 19 when a driver struck her, police said.

The driver fled after the collision, and Tate was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital.