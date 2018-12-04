Officers found an unresponsive 37-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, and the suspect nearby.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Pioneer Square Monday night, according to Seattle police.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near First Avenue and Yesler Way just before midnight Dec. 3, according to a Seattle Police Department blog post. Officers found an unresponsive 37-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, the post said.
Officers performed CPR until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He later died, according to police.
Police found the suspect nearby, interviewed him, and booked him into the King County Jail.
