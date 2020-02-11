Two Seattle police officers acted within policy and reasonably when they fatally shot a man in May while responding to a domestic-violence call at a Lower Queen Anne apartment, the department’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) found in a recently released report.

Ryan Matthew Smith, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds on May 8, 2019. Officers had responded to a 911 call from a woman who reported her boyfriend had a knife and was threatening to kill her, according to police.

After the officers broke down the apartment door, Smith moved toward them with a knife and they fired, according to the OPA report and previously released body-camera footage.

In a complaint, Smith’s mother alleged that the officers improperly used deadly force, failed to de-escalate the confrontation, made biased decisions because her son was Black and failed to provide timely medical care.

The OPA said it found no evidence to support the claims, noting that the officers feared for their lives in a confined space and were concerned for the safety of the woman, who had barricaded herself in a bathroom.

Police made reasonable decisions on medical care, based on the circumstances and the grave nature of Smith’s wounds, the report said.