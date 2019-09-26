After fighting over the phone, King County prosecutors say, a 29-year-old Seattle man borrowed a friend’s car, drove to a strip mall in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood and shot the man he had been arguing with in the head.

Mussa Waqo, 32, was shot around 12:30 p.m. on May 15 in the strip mall’s parking lot at North 125th Street and Greenwood Avenue North, according to Seattle police. He died at Harborview Medical Center the next day.

With the help of witnesses, Seattle police homicide detectives quickly identified Simeneh “Joe” Feleke as the suspected shooter, according to first-degree murder charges filed Thursday. But Feleke, a felon under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections (DOC), was able to evade capture for four months before he was arrested two weeks ago for violating conditions of his release, according to court records and a DOC spokeswoman.

Feleke was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent on Sept. 12, where he remains jailed without bail, jail records show. Charged Thursday with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, Feleke’s bail was set at $2 million. He is to be arraigned Oct. 10.

According to the charges:

A witness at the scene told police Waqo had been arguing with a man named “Joe” over the phone and pulled into the strip mall’s parking lot. Waqo got out of his car and continued arguing with the man, though the charges don’t say what the argument was about. Waqo told the man where he was and soon after, a gold SUV drove into the parking lot with the windows partially rolled down. Waqo circled behind the SUV and approached the driver’s window. Witnesses heard two gunshots before the SUV sped off. They found Waqo collapsed on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Another witness snapped a photo of the fleeing SUV, which was sent to Seattle police officers in the area. A third witness identified the SUV driver as Feleke, but the witness didn’t see his passenger’s face, according to charging papers.

Advertising

Officers found an address in the 1900 block of Northwest 98th Street that had previously been linked to Feleke, and officers went to the apartment building about three miles southwest of the shooting scene, near the Crown Hill neighborhood. They spotted a gold SUV and set up surveillance around the vehicle. Soon after, they watched a man exit the apartment building and climb into the SUV. As he began to drive away, officers stopped the SUV. The driver turned out to be a friend who had loaned the SUV to Feleke.

As officers were talking to the driver, a woman at a neighboring house yelled to police that a man, believed to be Feleke, had just fled from the back of the building and turned over a photo of the man scaling a fence, the charges say.

Feleke’s whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested earlier this month on a DOC escape warrant.

Feleke spent two years in prison, from February 2016 to February 2018, after he pleaded guilty to a slew of charges — including felony drug charges, attempting to elude a police vehicle, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm — stemming from multiple arrests in 2015, according to the DOC and court records. Since his release from prison, he has been in and out of custody six times for violating his community supervision and was most recently released from prison in February, the DOC spokeswoman said.