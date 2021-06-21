SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been sentenced to five years in prison for helping to set a police cruiser on fire and stealing an AR-15 rifle from another police car during the May 2020 unrest in Seattle.

At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones told Tyre Wayne Means Jr., “Your conduct was reckless, destructive and extremely dangerous to those who were there for peaceful protest.”

Means, 25, was captured on video on May 30 lighting a paper towel and putting in the back seat of a patrol while others in the crowd poured accelerants on the flames, eventually setting the car ablaze, KOMO-TV reported.

Means then reached into the rear window of another patrol car and pulled out a rifle bag, prosecutors said. He looked inside and ran from the area. The rifle was later returned to police.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gorman said the right to peaceful protest is “one of the dearest and most important rights that we enjoy in the United States”

“(Means) is one of a smaller group who chose to abuse the cover of lawful protests to carry out acts of violence,” Gorman said.