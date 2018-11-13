42-year-old Sloan Stanley was already in prison after being convicted of cyberstalking in King County in 2015.

WALLA WALLA — A Seattle man who was accused of planning to kill four women, a judge and others while he was in prison for cyberstalking has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 42-year-old Sloan Stanley was sentenced last week in Walla Walla County after he was convicted in September of six felony harassment charges and one count of intimidating a judge.

One harassment count was later vacated.

Stanley was had been convicted of nine cyberstalking counts in King County in July 2015.

According to court records, Stanley planned to kill four women, the judge over his case, prosecutors and a state correctional officer. A former cellmate tipped off authorities to the plans.

 

 

