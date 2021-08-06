A 28-year-old Seattle man is one of the first two individuals to plead guilty to felony charges of assaulting a police officer in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 breach and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Devlyn Thompson admitted in documents filed in federal court Friday that he was among a crowd that pushed up against and assaulted officers from the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police who were attempting to stem the tide of protesters forcing their way into the Capitol on the lower west terrace.

Thompson and a New Jersey man are the first two to plead guilty among more than 170 people charged so far by federal prosecutors as a result of the Capitol breach, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Thompson pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers while using a dangerous weapon and faces a federal prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27. He remains in federal custody.

According to an 11-page plea agreement filed with the court, Thompson has agreed to allow federal agents access to his social-media accounts on the dates surrounding the insurrection, and will otherwise cooperate with the ongoing investigation into efforts by Trump supporters to prevent Congress from ratifying the results of the 2020 election.

In exchange, prosecutors will go along with a sentencing recommendation of between 46 and 57 months. The agreement notes that Thompson has a number of convictions for minor crimes such as public intoxication, driving without a license and theft.

At least nine others from Washington state have been charged in connection with alleged participation in the insurrection. That list includes: Tyler Sleaker, 39, of Federal Way; Daniel Lyons Scott, 27, a former Arlington resident; Joseph Elliot Zlab, 51, of Lake Forest Park; Mark Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle; Ethan Nordean, 30, who lives near Auburn; Jeffrey Grace, 61, of Battle Ground; Taylor Johnatakis, 38, of Kingston; and Marc Bru, 41, of Vancouver.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Thompson and others had jammed a tunnel leading into the Capitol building and were pushing up against officers trying to keep them out.

“Thompson was part of a group that threw objects and projectiles at the officers, including flag poles, and grabbed and stole the officers’ riot shields to prevent them from defending themselves against the violence,” according to a release from the Department of Justice.

When police tried to push the crowd back, using batons and pepper spray, “Thompson picked up a metal baton from the floor of the tunnel and swung it overhead and downward against the police line in an apparent effort to knock a can of pepper spray from an officer’s hand and stop the officer from pepper-spraying the rioters.

“After more pepper spray was deployed by the rioters and the officers, Thompson retreated from the archway area,” the DOJ said.