“It takes a lot of courage to put yourself in a dangerous situation where you know other people have already been hurt and you’re trying to stop them,” said one of the victims of the December attack.

Chris McCorkle was smoking a cigarette with a friend outside of Ballard’s Golden City bar when he heard a racket in the usually quiet area north of Market Street.

He saw two men running toward him, laughing and cheering that they had just beaten up two gay men.

“They were super excited like they just won a football game,” McCorkle recalls.

McCorkle tried to stop them. The two men tackled McCorkle, who broke his elbow in the fall, and then proceeded to kick and hit him.

“The whole situation happened in a blink of an eye,” McCorkle said.

After the two men attacked McCorkle, they were arrested by police. They were sentenced in April, four months after the attack.

On Thursday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office honored McCorkle with a citizenship award in recognition of his efforts to intervene after the attack. The courtroom where the awards were presented was nearly at capacity during the ceremony that also honored several employees of the prosecutor’s office and another citizen in addition to McCorkle.

After Deputy King County Prosecutor Mike Hogan handed McCorkle the award, the two gay men attacked in December embraced McCorkle and gave him a bouquet of flowers, thanking him in person for the first time. The audience gave McCorkle a standing ovation.

“It takes a lot of courage to put yourself in a dangerous situation where you know other people have already been hurt and you’re trying to stop them. None of us are big guys,” said one of the victims, Nick Ortolano.

The night of the incident, the attackers had attended a birthday party in a Ballard apartment where they disparaged women and taunted gay men, according to Hogan.

As the party broke up and guests hailed rides to leave, they jeered at Ortolano and Justin Bass, two gay men both 24, before pulling them out of their Uber and punching and kicking them.

Bass suffered two skull fractures, which have since healed.

The two attackers, John Vassar and Andrew Emmerick, both 25, were arrested and pleaded guilty to malicious harassment — the state’s hate-crime statute — and third-degree assault. Vassar was sentenced to seven months in jail and Emmerick six months.

State law defines malicious harassment as intentionally injuring, damaging property, or threatening someone based on “his or her perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical, or sensory handicap.”

McCorkle, of Seattle, said he was angry after learning their sentences wouldn’t be longer.

“I’m not a big fan of people knocking people down — physically, mentally or socially,” he said.

Bass said he wasn’t angry when the charge was reduced to second-degree assault because he hoped that the time in jail would convey to the men the gravity of their crimes.

“I feel for someone who is younger and made such a big mistake at such a young age, and that’s the rest of their life,” Bass said. “I could only imagine what it would be like if I couldn’t get a job.”

McCorkle said he has been without a job since the incident and has another surgery lined up for August. “My whole life got turned around. I’ve got an injury for life,” he said.

While Washington’s Crime Victims Compensation Program has footed some of his medical bills, McCorkle said he has struggled to pay rent and other bills.

“What he did was extraordinary, and the consequences he bore were not right,” Hogan said.

McCorkle’s award comes at a time when Seattle is experiencing a surge in reported hate crimes.

Seattle police data show that the number of reported malicious-harassment cases has increased almost tenfold since 2011, with a 27 percent increase from 2016 to 2017. The most frequent targets of bias crimes in 2017 includes blacks, whites, LGBTQ people, Jews and Muslims.

Last year saw the highest number of reported hate crimes in the 10 largest U.S. cities in more than a decade, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Hogan attributes the increase in reported hate crimes partially to the “expressed bigotry” in the 2016 presidential campaign as well as to increased outreach and education related to reporting hate crimes.

“We in the hate-crime area believe that public officials have to be responsible for their words because there are the half-cocked nuts out there who act on provocative statements,” he said.

Detective Beth Wareing, the Seattle Police Department’s bias-crime coordinator, said that in recent months she has seen an uptick in people reporting crimes that have a bias element as well as bias incidents, which involve derogatory language but do not qualify as a crime.

“They’re reporting things they wouldn’t have reported before,” she said. “Bias and racism is a really hot topic. It’s something the whole country is talking about right now.”

Though Wareing applauds McCorkle’s “personal conviction,” she said that McCorkle’s injury also serves as a cautionary tale.

“The safest and best thing to do is to be a good witness,” she said, noting that immediately calling 911 enables police to promptly arrive on scene and make arrests.