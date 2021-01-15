A King County District Court judge on Friday ordered a 23-year-old Seattle man held on $10 million bail in connection with the shooting death of a still-unidentified woman whose body was found early Thursday in Seward Park, according to prosecutors and the probable cause statement outlining the Seattle Police Department’s case against the suspect.

The Seattle Times is not naming the suspect, who was booked into the King County Jail on Thursday on investigation of homicide, because he has not yet been criminally charged. Charges are anticipated Wednesday.

According to the probable-cause statement:

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, someone called 911 to report that a man was unresponsive behind the wheel of a running car near Madison Street and 17th Avenue. Arriving officers found the man slumped over the wheel of a white Toyota Corolla and noticed blood spatter and shell casings inside.

After rousing the driver and removing him from the car, police arrested the man on investigation of driving under the influence. Officers applied for a warrant to draw the man’s blood and took him to Swedish Medical Center.

Ninety-three minutes after the initial 911 call, a second 911 call came in, notifying police that a woman was unresponsive on the ground, the statement says. The woman was found in Seward Park, near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Orcas Street. The woman had been shot twice on the left side of her head and officers found drag marks leading from an access road to the body

After getting a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, police found women’s clothing and shoes, bullet strikes to the interior, a 9 mm handgun, two 9 mm shell casings and an unspent bullet, according to the statement.

The man had blood on his shoes and hands, the statement notes.

As of Friday afternoon, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the woman’s name or cause of death.