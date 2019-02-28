William Oliver Holly, 25, was arrested Wednesday peacefully, according to an emailed statement from the Des Moines Police Department.

Police in Eagan, Minnesota have arrested a man who has been charged with murder in King County for the shooting death of 21-year-old Leuea Loto on the campus of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, Washington last November.

William Oliver Holly, 25, was arrested Wednesday peacefully, according to an emailed statement from the Des Moines Police Department. On Feb. 15, King County Prosecutor’s Office charged Holly with first-degree murder with extreme indifference with a firearm, it said.

