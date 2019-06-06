Taylor Ester died during surgery at Harborview Medical Center last week after she was shot multiple times through a bathroom door while visiting a home on Seattle’s Beacon Hill, according to King County prosecutors.

The 21-year-old woman called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday and could be heard screaming for help, say criminal charges filed against Michael “Angelo” Miller, who was standing in the front yard of a house in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue South, covered in blood, when Seattle police arrived at the scene.

Ester, who was found on the bathroom floor, died two hours later. She had been shot five times, the charges say.

Miller, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, as is the relationship between Miller and Ester. According to the charges, Miller is somehow “associated” with the residence and court records list the house as his last known address.

According to the charges:

Two other people, a man and a woman, were in the house at the time and heard Miller yelling at Ester, followed by gunfire, the charges say. The man hurried upstairs and saw bullet holes in the closed bathroom door.

Advertising

Officers found shell casings outside the bathroom and a .45-caliber handgun in a kitchen waste bin. Miller, a felon, is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

Police say Miller told detectives he had been using “sherm” and admitted to making “poor choices,” according to the charges.

Sherm is a cigarette or marijuana joint dipped in liquid phencyclidine, a mind-altering drug known as PCP or angel dust that is known to cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions and violent behavior.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money to help Ester’s parents pay for her funeral and cover other expenses.