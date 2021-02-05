King County prosecutors Friday charged a 38-year-old Seattle man with first-degree murder domestic violence, accusing him of deliberately setting a house fire that claimed the life of his 14-year-old son.

Mohamed Abdi was arrested Tuesday in Shoreline and remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jabriel Isaq as the boy who died.

“The defendant set fire to his own residence in the middle of the night when multiple members of his family were asleep in their beds,” including his son, who died from inhalation injuries, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Terence Carlstrom wrote in charging papers. “He walked away from the engulfed residence while his family scrambled to escape and kept walking even as fire and police vehicles drove past him en route to his residence.”

Abdi is to be arraigned Feb. 17. Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing him.

According to the charges, Seattle firefighters responded to a house fire in the 9300 block of 39th Avenue South just before 4 a.m. Jan. 22 and found the residence engulfed in flames. Five of the house’s seven residents were outside in their nightclothes when firefighters arrived. The family told firefighters a 14-year-old boy was trapped inside.

Firefighters carried the boy out and he died four days later at Harborview Medical Center, the charges say.

Investigators found evidence that an accelerant was used to start fires on the house’s first floor, and two partially melted gas cans were found on the patio outside a sliding-glass door, say the charges.

Video-surveillance footage from the neighborhood showed a man later identified as Abdi walking north on Carkeek Drive South, just southeast of the house, less than two minutes before the first Seattle Fire Department trucks arrived, according to charging papers.