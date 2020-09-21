A maroon Ford Crown Victoria with extensive front-end damage and apparent blood on its windshield was found abandoned in West Seattle on Aug. 27, three days after Seattle police say the car was used to intentionally run down and kill 34-year-old Derrick Lecomb.

The Crown Victoria’s registered owner, Steven Abrahamson, 37, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and a $2 million warrant was issued for his arrest, court records show. His current whereabouts are unknown, according to King County prosecutors.

In the immediate aftermath of an argument with Lecomb, “the defendant ran him down in his car at a high rate of speed, striking him with the right passenger front end and causing catastrophic fatal injuries,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Terence Carlstrom wrote in charging papers. “He then fled the scene without stopping to check on Mr. Lecomb or render aid and, despite the efforts of law enforcement to locate and arrest him, remains at large as of the time of this writing. His abandoned car was found in West Seattle three days later, and it is unknown if he remains in the Puget Sound region or has fled the area entirely.”

Court records do not indicate if Abrahamson has an attorney.

According to the charges:

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 24, Seattle police responded to a report that a man’s body had been found in the 6500 block of 25th Avenue Southwest in West Seattle’s Highpoint neighborhood, off Delridge Way Southwest. Officer’s found the man in a greenbelt on the east side of the street with obvious trauma to his head and face and called homicide detectives to the scene.

Tire tracks and bits of a vehicle were found at the scene, with police concluding the suspect’s vehicle also had hit three garbage cans.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed witnesses, including Abrahamson’s brother, and obtained video-surveillance footage from nearby residences.

They learned Lecomb was a passenger in a minivan driven by Abrahamson’s brother and was headed south in the 6500 block of 25th Avenue Southwest, with Abrahamson driving a maroon Crown Victoria behind them.

The charges say Lecomb, who was armed with a small knife, and Abrahamson, who was armed with a baseball bat, got out of their respective vehicles and argued in the street, although the charges don’t say what the argument was about.

After trying to break up their fight, Abrahamson’s brother drove back north, and Lecomb ran after the minivan, then moved to the side of the street, where he was struck and killed. Abrahamson overtook his brother as they approached Delridge Way Southwest, then sped south on Delridge and out of his brother’s sight.

The charges say Abrahamson’s house is about three blocks south of the crime scene.

His car was found Aug. 27 near the intersection of 14th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Thistle Street, about 1 1/2 miles southeast of Abrahamson’s house. The car had extensive front end damage and what appeared to be blood on the windshield, the charges say, noting someone attempted to conceal the blood and damage with articles of clothing.