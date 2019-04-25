A 70-year-old Seattle man was charged this month with his 13th DUI in King County Superior Court.

Dwight David Benson was charged with felony DUI, driving without a court-ordered ignition-interlock device, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and reckless driving.

He has been convicted of felony DUI once before, after a 2011 crash.

According to court documents, Benson was near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and South Orcas Street just after midnight April 16 when he crossed the centerline, striking an oncoming car.

Neither driver was seriously injured but both cars were severely damaged, court documents allege.

Seattle police responding to the crash said Benson appeared intoxicated, refused to do a field-sobriety test and admitted to consuming alcohol.

When asked how much he’d had to drink, he first replied, “Not enough,” and then said, “Too much,” according to the charging document.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $1 million.

Court documents say that, since his first known arrest in 1984, Benson has had 13 DUI arrests: 1984, 1986, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

In asking for the million-dollar bail, senior deputy prosecuting attorney Amy Freedheim wrote that Benson “is incredibly dangerous to the community and will not cease and desist from driving and most importantly driving impaired. He is aware of his alcoholism, his family is aware of it, and yet, when he is not in custody, he drives, although he’s a habitual traffic offender, without a required ignition interlock device, and impaired. He refuses to follow orders by the Courts or Department of Licensing.”