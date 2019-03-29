A Seattle man accused of walking into the middle of a busy Lake City street and randomly shooting passersby told police he was in a blackout drunk during the rampage and didn’t remember any of it.

King County prosecutors rush-filed criminal charges Friday against 33-year-old Tad-Michael Norman, accusing him of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, each with a firearm enhancement. Norman remains jailed on a no-bail hold, according to prosecutors.

Seattle police say Norman claimed after his arrest that he was a recovering alcoholic who began drinking again. He said he has blackouts when he drinks and had no memory of the shooting when detectives told him about it while he was being treated for minor injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

It is among the first personal details known about the shooter, who records show grew up in Mountlake Terrace, went to high school there, and then attended Everett Community College, where he obtained an associate’s degree in law enforcement. Everett college officials confirmed Norman had attended the college. He grew up with his parents and two siblings in a small rambler in a quiet neighborhood street east of Interstate 5. A man who answered the door on Friday identified himself as Norman’s father, and said the family was not talking to the media. Efforts to contact other family members were not successful.

Public records and social media reports show Tad-Michael Norman married in 2016, and a Facebook page — since taken down — contained a number of photographs of Norman with a smiling young woman and a corgi dog. One neighbor at his apartment complex, who asked not to be identified, said Norman had complained to her about her child being too noisy. She said he was a “classic” jerk — although that’s not the word the neighbor used.

Norman told police he went to Fred Meyer and bought alcohol, including vodka, rum and wine, and started drinking around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to charging documents. The shooting occurred about 4 p.m.

Advertising

While at home, he told police, he also played video games on an Xbox, which he said was common for him when he drinks, according to the charging documents. He added that he had no memory after that until he was in the hospital.

“The defendant’s actions — purposely firing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol at five random members of the community on a public street, killing two and wounding two others — demonstrate the extreme danger he poses to the community,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Scott O’Toole wrote in charging documents. “Taking at face value his claim to detectives that he has no recollection of the events leading up to and including the shooting only heightens the danger he poses.”

If convicted as charged, Norman would face a standard-range sentence of 110 to 138 years in prison, O’Toole wrote.

Deborah Judd, a 56-year-old teacher, was driving home from work Wednesday when she was shot near Sand Point Way Northeast and Bartlett Avenue Northeast. The gunman then fired through the windshield of a Metro bus, striking driver Eric Stark, who was hailed as a hero for backing the bus out of the area to safety, despite his wounds. Judd and Stark, 53, survived their injuries.

The gunman then shot the driver of a red Prius in the face and stole his car as police were arriving. The Prius driver, Robert “Bob” Hassan, was a 76-year-old retired physician and Air Force colonel driving home after playing pinochle with friends, according to his brother.

The gunman sped south on Sand Point Way and collided with another vehicle driven by Richard T. Lee, 75, a longtime Lake City resident who died from his injuries.

Advertising

On Thursday afternoon, Seattle police identified a fifth victim, who was actually the first driver the gunman shot at, the charges say.

The woman left work and was driving north on Sand Point Way Northeast when a man stepped into the street and took up a “shooting stance” several meters in front of her car. He fired two shots at her vehicle but she swerved to the left and drove around him, then watched in her rear-view mirror as the gunman shot at the car behind her, the charges say.

She later noticed a bullet had struck her windshield and contacted Seattle police.

Editor’s note: A comment thread was erroneously attached to this story when it was first published. It has since been removed, in accordance with our policies on stories of this nature.