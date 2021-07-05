A 35-year-old Seattle man was booked into the King County Jail on Monday morning on investigation of assault and malicious mischief, accused of throwing chunks of concrete onto Interstate 5 in Kent, injuring one man and causing damage to four vehicles, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, a motorist called 911 and reported a pedestrian had thrown a rock onto the freeway near South 272nd Street, damaging the victim’s windshield, Trooper Rick Johnson wrote in a news release. The first trooper to arrive notified dispatchers that two motorists with damage to their vehicles were waiting to talk to a trooper. The first trooper said he would be pursuing a pedestrian on foot, the release says.

The trooper then found the suspect lying in tall grass, near large chunks of concrete that appeared to have been broken off a barrier, Johnson wrote. The man was detained, and one of the motorists later identified him as the person who threw a chunk of concrete at the motorist’s vehicle, says the news release.

The investigation was moved off the interstate to a nearby parking lot, where two more motorists reported damage to their vehicles, according to the release. One man received minor injuries after being struck in the shoulder by a hunk of concrete; he also had minor cuts to his face and arms from his shattered windshield, the release says.

As of June, the State Patrol had received 74 reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Interstates 5 and 90 in Seattle.

Treattraina Tillman, 40, was arrested June 30 and later charged in Seattle Municipal Court with reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, for allegedly throwing a glass bottle onto I-90 near Rainier Avenue; no injuries or damage were reported, according to jail records and an earlier State Patrol news release.

Tillman remains jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.

On June 20, troopers arrested a man in connection with a rock-throwing incident on the Dearborn Street exit from northbound I-5, but he was released from jail the next day after troopers reviewed video-surveillance footage and determined he was not the suspect, according to the Patrol.

Earlier that month, a man was struck in the face with a rock taken from a nearby construction site as he drove on I-90. The man crashed his car near Rainier Avenue around 11 p.m. on June 15, The Seattle Times previously reported. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a serious facial laceration.