A Seattle man who posted bail in May on unrelated robbery and felony hit-and-run charges was charged this week with second-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting a stranger in the head because he claimed the 41-year-old victim had cut him off in traffic, according to King County prosecutors.

Marcus Williams, 28, was charged Tuesday with murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the Jan. 7 shooting death of Javon Satterwhite in Kent, court records show. He also was charged Tuesday with drive-by shooting, accused of firing at a Toyota Prius and hitting two juveniles on Jan. 23 in Shoreline, according to the records.

The juvenile victims were treated for gunshot wounds but were uncooperative with police, the charges filed against Williams say.

Williams, who previously was sentenced to three years in federal prison on a 2012 gun charge, has been in custody at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent since Feb. 5, jail records show. That same day, prosecutors charged Williams with second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm: In that case, Williams is accused of intimidating a man with a gun and strangling him in a Burien apartment on Jan. 24, according to charging documents.

The man Williams is accused of strangling stabbed Williams with a folding knife to stop the assault and Williams drove himself to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, charging papers say. A handgun later found by police inside the vehicle Williams drove to the hospital was matched to shell casings from the Shoreline shooting scene, the charge says.

Williams’ cellphone records place him at both the Kent and Shoreline shooting scenes, and photos retrieved from his phone show that Williams was consistently in possession of a variety of firearms, including a handgun that hasn’t been located but fires ammunition consistent with a bullet found in the car belonging to Satterwhite, the Kent homicide victim, according to charging documents.

Though the charges and an online obituary identify Javon Satterwhite as the homicide victim, he has been identified as Javon Richerson by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Seattle Times could not immediately resolve the discrepancy between the victim’s surnames.

Court records show that Williams was charged in February 2019 with first-degree robbery, accused of robbing a Ballard convenience store at gunpoint on March 13, 2018 and taking cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

On Feb. 25, 2019, Williams is accused of hitting a bicyclist while driving in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South, then fleeing the scene and abandoning his car in Renton, court records say. He was charged that August with felony hit-and-run, accused of causing the catastrophic injuries that killed the cyclist, 78-year-old Vladimir Rylski, according to the charges filed in that case.

Court records show Williams posted $75,000 bail — $37,500 each on the robbery and felony hit-and-run charges — in May and was released from custody.

On Thursday, a judge found Williams — who already was being held on $1 million bail in connection with the Burien assault case — had violated conditions of his release and increased his bail to $250,000 on each of the robbery and hit-and-run charges, jail and court records show.

Williams has entered not guilty pleas in his three earlier cases, court records show. He is being held without bail on the second-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges and is to be arraigned March 15.

A phone message left for defense attorney Nicholas Marchi, who court records show is representing Williams in all four criminal cases, was not returned Thursday.

“According to a witness, the defendant killed Mr. Satterwhite simply because Mr. Satterwhite cut him off in traffic,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Adrienne McCoy wrote in charging papers. “He then sped away from the scene and continued to possess and use firearms until he was arrested on February 5.”

A little after 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire and the sound of a car speeding away, and Kent police found a man inside his still-running Buick Regal on the east embankment in the 23500 block of 88th Avenue South, charging papers say. The first police officer on the scene saw that the driver had an obvious gunshot wound to his left temple, the charges say. He died at the scene.

Based on witness statements that the shooter’s car sped north on 88th Avenue South, police obtained video-surveillance footage from nearby businesses from both before and after the shooting that showed the victim’s Buick Regal was followed into an apartment complex, according to the charges. One witness later told police he had seen a man he knew as “Marcus” pull alongside the victim’s car and fire three times into the passenger compartment before taking off, the charges say.

Kent police also were able to confirm that Williams was driving a silver Mazda with his girlfriend as a passenger when they were struck by a drunken driver in Seattle less than 24 hours after Satterwhite was killed, according to the charges. A Seattle police officer’s body-camera footage of the car showed it was consistent with the vehicle seen fleeing the Kent shooting scene, the charges say.