Ali Muhammad Brown is also facing trial in Seattle in connection with the killings of three men in 2014.

NEWARK, N.J. — Jurors were being selected Wednesday to hear the terrorism trial of a Seattle man accused of killing four people in two states in revenge for U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Ali Muhammad Brown, 33, is the first person in New Jersey to be charged with terrorism connected to a homicide case, prosecutors said.

Brown was charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old college

student Brendan Tevlin of Livingston, New Jersey, at a traffic light in nearby West Orange in 2014. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.

Tevlin’s father, Mike Tevlin, has said his son had not settled on a college major when he was killed.

“He was a great kid who was just coming home, and he didn’t deserve to die like that,” Mike Tevlin said in 2016.

Brown is also awaiting trial in three killings in the Seattle area from earlier in the same year. Prosecutors said Brown shot a man late at night outside Seattle in April 2014 and then killed two men after they left a Seattle nightclub in June.

Prosecutors have said Brown characterized himself as a strict Muslim who became angry with the deaths of civilians and children during U.S. involvement in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

“The defendant was on a bloody crusade, executing four innocent men … with the same murder weapon, over the course of approximately two months, and all under the common and single scheme of exacting ‘vengeance’ against the United States government for its foreign policies,” prosecutors in King County wrote in court filings.

Brown already is serving a 36-year prison sentence in New Jersey for his conviction on robbery and other charges. He is expected to be taken back to Washington following his trial in New Jersey.

In the King County cases, Brown is accused of killing Leroy Henderson in Skyway, and Ahmed Said and Dwone Anderson-Young in Seattle in 2014. Brown is believed to have fled to New Jersey days after the latter two shootings.

Brown is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder in King County.

King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg announced in December 2016 that he would not seek the death penalty against Brown.

Brown is charged with fatally shooting Henderson shortly after 11:45 p.m. April 27, 2014, as Henderson was walking home from a Skyway store. King County sheriff’s deputies linked Brown to the slaying through the 9-mm bullets and casings found in and around Henderson’s body.

Ahmed Said was driving Anderson-Young home from R Place, a gay club on Capitol Hill, on June 1, 2014, when they were shot. Brown had reportedly met up with Said over a gay social-networking app, then connected with the two men outside the club that night and got into Said’s car, according to charges.

“The murders took place less than 17 minutes after two witnesses saw Ali Brown leave with the victims in Said’s car. There is no evidence to suggest that Said and/or Anderson-Young were armed, and these murders do not appear to be motivated by robbery, drugs or any other crime,” a Seattle police detective wrote in investigative documents.

Brown was arrested in New Jersey in July 2014.