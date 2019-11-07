A 16-year-old Seattle girl and her baby brother were taken on a terrifying, high-speed ride through North Seattle in early October, police say, after a man and woman got into their mother’s running BMW and took off, dragging the children’s father several blocks before he was forced to let go of the car.

The children were not hurt and were left inside the car when the man, who had dropped off his female passenger, pulled over and walked away, police said.

Mumin Hussein, 36, was arrested in Lake City on Oct. 14 while driving a different stolen car and was booked into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent on a state Department of Corrections hold for violating conditions of his community custody, jail and court records show.

A week later, Hussein was identified as the man who stole the BMW with the teen and infant inside from a fingerprint found on the top of the vehicle’s gear shift, according to Seattle police. He was charged Oct. 31 with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly taking the children and with second-degree assault for allegedly injuring their father, court records show. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

According to the charges:

Just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, the children’s mother parked her BMW on Northeast 88th Street in the Maple Leaf neighborhood and walked to a nearby Shell gas station in the 8700 block of Lake City Way Northeast to see her husband, who was working in a food truck parked there. Her 16-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son were both in the back seat and she left the engine running to keep the interior warm for her kids.

A minute later, she saw an unknown man and woman approach the unlocked BMW and get inside, the man behind the wheel and the woman in the front passenger seat. As the car headed west on Northeast 88th Street, the woman alerted her husband, who ran after the BMW and was able to open the driver’s door and grab onto the steering wheel. The driver stomped on the gas and dragged the father for several blocks at speeds up to 60 mph, the charges say. The father, who could hear his daughter’s screams, was eventually forced to let go. Despite suffering extensive cuts and scrapes to his legs and feet, he ran back to the Shell station, where his wife was calling 911.

At some point, the female passenger told the driver she didn’t want to be involved and he stopped the car and let her out. As he continued to drive, the teenager yelled out the window for help several times and the driver told her to get out of the car but she refused because she didn’t want to leave her brother. The girl pulled out her cellphone and began video recording the driver, the charges say.

It’s unclear from the charging papers how much time elapsed before the driver pulled over at Northeast 123rd Street and 33rd Avenue Northeast in Lake City, which is two miles north of the gas station. But the girl later told police the driver parked the car and walked off westbound. She couldn’t get hold of her mother, so phoned a friend whose mother was able to get in contact with the girl’s mother and let her know the children were safe. The children’s mother and Seattle police arrived at the BMW’s location soon after.

In addition to the girl’s cellphone video, police obtained video footage from the gas station and from a camera mounted inside a witness’s vehicle, which showed the man and woman getting into the BMW and the children’s parents chasing after the car, according to the charges.

After Hussein was identified as the driver from his fingerprint on the gear shift, detectives compared his booking photo to the video footage and determined he appeared to be the same man, the charges say.

It was not clear Thursday whether police had identified the female passenger or whether she would face charges in the case.