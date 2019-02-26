Deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Monday and found a Seattle man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 21-year-old Seattle man was fatally shot Monday night after fighting with a man at a house south of Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of 32nd Drive Southeast and found the victim dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, says a news release. The address is in the Silver Lake area of unincorporated Snohomish County.

Detectives learned that the 21-year-old had been visiting the residence and fought with the homeowner, a 47-year-old man, just before the shooting, the release says. Three other adults were inside the house at the time; they and the homeowner all remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, says the release, which does not indicate who the alleged shooter was.

No one was arrested, but the shooting is being investigated by detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, the news release says.

As of noon Tuesday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the name of the victim.