The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot late Saturday in Seattle’s Kenwood neighborhood.

Steven Mostajo died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, several people called 911 and reported hearing gunshots in the 14000 block of 32nd Avenue Northeast and seeing what they thought was a person lying in the road, according to Seattle police. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Less than two months ago, Mostajo was shot in the leg and nearly died during a shooting at Seattle’s Westlake Station, a Seattle police spokesman confirmed. Mostajo and another friend were with Dawda Corr, 21, on Sept. 13 when Corr was fatally shot on the station platform, according to court records. A Seattle police officer with emergency-medical training applied a tourniquet to Mostajo’s leg and was credited with saving the young man’s life.

Bryce Hardy, 20, was arrested three days later in Bellevue. Hardy was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in jail with bail set at $2 million.