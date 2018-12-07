The ambulance was found in Pioneer Square shortly after being stolen on Third Avenue early Friday morning.

Seattle firefighters were responding to an aid call when their ambulance was stolen early Friday morning.

The ambulance was stolen from the 1500 block of Third Avenue around 2 a.m. and was located five minutes later in Pioneer Square, Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Hilton Almond said in an email.

No firefighters were injured. Seattle police have not identified a suspect, Detective Mark Jamieson said.