A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting on Capitol Hill Monday night, according to a Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman.

The man reported being shot near Cal Anderson Park but was at Broadway and East Howell Street when police and medics arrived around 8 p.m. He had been shot three times and told police the shooter was a man in his 50s, according to a statement from Seattle police.

The man was taken to Harborview, where he was in serious condition Monday night, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Security guards from Seattle Central College told officers they had seen a man matching the suspect description in a classroom, but police said they didn’t find anyone matching the description after searching campus.

The college was under lockdown for about an hour before reopening around 9 p.m., according to the school’s public-safety office.

Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud said officers were searching for evidence and would stay in the area throughout the night.