A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after a reported shooting on Capitol Hill Monday night, according to a Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman.

The man reported being shot near Cal Anderson Park but was at Broadway and East Howell Street when police and medics arrived around 8 p.m. Seattle Central College went under lockdown soon after, according to the school’s public-safety office.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview, said Seattle Fire spokesman Lance Garland. He was in serious condition Monday night, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud said officers were searching around the park for evidence of the shooting.

Officers investigating a possible shooting at Broadway/Howell. One reported victim, no suspect info at this time. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 25, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.